Samsung CTV data: Aaj Tak tops TV universe with a 30% share; ABP News, NDTV India, India TV follow

New Delhi: Aaj Tak outperformed top general entertainment channels (GECs) and other genres in reach on Samsung TV for a client campaign executed on the platform last year.

Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director of Ad Sales – India, Samsung Ads, revealed in a LinkedIn post that Aaj Tak topped the CTV universe with a 30% market share on Samsung TV.

A table showcasing a sample extract of the campaign’s performance indicated that ABP News followed with a 17% reach, while NDTV India secured 10%. India TV cornered a 7% share.

India Today TV was the only English news channel in the top 10 with a 2% market share.

Other genres clocked a market share between 1-4% with only two general entertainment channels – Colors and Colors HD recording market shares of 1% and 2% respectively.

The report was curated using Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) data.

Samsung Universe

Regarding audience reach on the Samsung Universe, Aaj Tak topped the chart with a 12% share, followed by ABP News at 7% and India TV at 6%.

In Samsung Universe, India Today cornered a 2% market share.

Hindi GECs Colors and Colors HD garnered a 5% market share each.

The top 10 channels highlighted in Sahmey’s post included & Pictures, ABP News, Aaj Tak, B4U Kadak, B4U Movies, CNN News18, Cartoon Network, Colors, Colors HD, History TV18, India Today, India TV, and NDTV India.