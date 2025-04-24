PM Modi to chair WAVES CEO roundtable; here's the list of participants

New Delhi: Sony Group’s Hiroki Totoki, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, YouTube’s Neal Mohan, and Instagram’s Adam Mosseri are among the top global CEOs who will participate in the roundtable chaired by PM Narendra Modi at the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025).

The CEO roundtable, scheduled to take place on May 1, will be followed by a one-on-one meeting with PM Modi.

BestMediaInfo.com has exclusively accessed the list of participants for the CEO roundtable, including those scheduled for one-on-one meetings with PM Modi.

The roundtable will bring together a diverse mix of leaders cutting across media, tech, advertising, and gaming. Mentioned below is the list of the leaders:

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries

Hiroki Totoki, President, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation

Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO of Adobe

Mark Read, Global CEO, WPP

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India

Shah Rukh Khan, Actor and entrepreneur

Sean (Hyunil) Sohn, CEO, Krafton

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group

Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, President, Saudi Esports Federation

Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi, CEO, Saudi Broadcasting Authority

Two CEOs from Russia are also expected to attend, with more names likely to be added in the coming days.

Separately, four of the visiting global leaders, Narayen (Adobe), Mosseri (Instagram), Mohan (YouTube), and Totoki (Sony), are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for five-minute individual meetings on May 1.

Government sources told BestMediaInfo.com that the discussions are expected to cover a wide range of themes, from the growth of the M&E sector, the creator economy and AI-led media transformation to regulatory frameworks, content monetisation, and cross-border collaboration in the streaming era.

World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4.