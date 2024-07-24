Saahil Nayar to lead Mila Beauté as MD and Co-Founder

Delhi: Saahil Nayar is set to unveil his latest venture, Mila Beauté (formerly known as Milap Cosmetics). As the Managing Director and Co-founder, Nayar will lead Mila Beauté.

Nayar entered into a strategic partnership with Sachin Chadha and Keshav Chadha, who were co-founders and directors of Milap Cosmetics now called Mila Beauté.

Mila Beauté plans to establish a 36,000-square-foot factory in Manesar to enhance domestic manufacturing while meeting quality standards. With a current presence of 10,000 retail counters, Nayar has ambitious plans to double this number and increase it to 20,000 nationwide.

Nayar said, “Mila Beauté stands for elevated beauty at everyday prices. By expanding our manufacturing capabilities and increasing our retail footprint, we are dedicated to making premium beauty products accessible to all. Partnering with industry veterans Sachin and Keshav Chadha enables us to drive forward with confidence and expertise. Together, we want to create makeup that begins with you and celebrates you. ‘Beauty Begins With You’ is not just our tagline; it is a promise to our consumers.”

Sachin Chadha and Keshav Chadha, Co-founders and Directors, Mila Beauté, said, “We are thrilled to start our journey with Saahil Nayar as we transition from Milap Cosmetics to Mila Beauté. Our shared vision of redefining beauty standards in India with premium products will now reach even greater heights. Together, we are committed to making Mila Beauté a beloved brand that resonates with all Indian consumers.”