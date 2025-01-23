Oreo launches limited-edition Pokémon yellow cookie range

New Delhi: Mondelez India, the maker of Oreo, has announced the launch of the limited-edition Pokémon range.

Oreo introduces a special-edition yellow cookie which will also feature 16 unique Pokémon.

Fans can scan the specially designed QR code on these packs and create their very own Pokémon-themed avatar and start collecting all 16 Pokémon-themed Oreo designs by scanning the emboss on the cookies.

Every time a cookie is scanned, fans unlock new Pokémon for their digital collection “Oreodex”, earn accessories, and unlock special avatar customisation features.

The more Pokémon you collect, the more chances to win amazing prizes, including the grand prize—a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Japan! Additionally, inside every larger Oreo pack (MRP Rs 88 onwards), fans will find special Pokémon photo cards that they can collect.

Similarly, consumers can discover collectible Pokémon stickers free with the newly launched Rs 20 MRP pack as well.

“This collaboration is all about creating magical moments that bring families closer, spark excitement, and offer something truly memorable for everyone," said Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing, Mondelez India. “Oreo has always been at the heart of joyful rituals, and by teaming up with Pokémon, we’re not only offering an exciting collectible experience but we’re also bringing a sense of nostalgia for everyone who grew up with Pokémon. This shared love for Pokémon across generations creates a unique bonding experience, where families can come together over the thrill of discovery, fun and play. It’s a playful emotional journey that unites the world of Oreo and Pokémon in the most exciting way possible.”

This initiative was put together by Dream Theatre, one of the representative agencies of The Pokémon Company in India. “We are delighted to bring together two all-time favourites – Oreo and Pokémon– to create a standout experience for fans across ages, and endless hours of play, making it a truly meaningful campaign”, said Jiggy George, Founder and CEO of Dream Theatre.

Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer at The Pokémon Company, said, “We are thrilled to see Pokémon featured on Oreo cookies. This campaign will take Pokémon to fans of both brands all across the country. Customers will enjoy the fun, surprise element of finding out which Pokémon cookies are included in the pack they purchase. We hope that this playful experience will delight our existing fans and help us connect with new audiences as well.”

From Mondelez India’s media agency, Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer, and Office Head – Wavemaker India added, “Our approach was to create a dynamic, multi-phase experience that mirrors the excitement of a Pokémon adventure. Be it access to exclusive packs, enabling fans to collect, compete for rewards, each media placement of the campaign is carefully crafted to spark curiosity, build anticipation, and drive sustained engagement.”