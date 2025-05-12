L'Oréal elevates Sanchari Biswas as Head of Media and Digital - Consumer Products Division

New Delhi: L'Oréal has elevated Sanchari Biswas as Head of Media and Digital - Consumer Products Division.

Biswas joined L'Oréal in August 2023 as Media and Digital Head.

She made the announcement through a LinkedIn post saying, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Media & Digital - Consumer Products Division at L'Oréal!”

Biswas is a data-driven digital marketing professional with 14+ years of experience in ROI improvement through digital media, measurement and technology.

At L'Oréal India she is responsible for accelerating TOFU growth of signature consumer brands.

Before L'Oréal, Biswas served as Head of Digital Acquisition at Toothsi. She has worked with various companies such as Performics India, Resultrix, Midiindia.com and worked as a freelance Creative Media Strategist.