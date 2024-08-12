Dabur names Sara Ali Khan as new face of Réal

Delhi: Réal, from the house of Dabur India, announced the signing of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan to promote its range of beverages - Réal Juices and Beverages and Réal Mango Drink.

Alongside this, Dabur also extended the Réal portfolio with the launch of its latest offering, Réal Bites – a range of fruit beverages with Réal fruit chunks in every sip.

Announcing the Launch, Mayank Kumar, Vice-President, Marketing, Dabur India, said, “We are happy to expand our beverages category with the launch of Réal Bites and super excited to welcome Youth Icon Sara Ali Khan to the Réal family. Her vibrant personality and healthy lifestyle perfectly resonate with our brand’s ethos of providing wholesome and refreshing beverages to our consumers. We believe that these new offerings will enhance the overall beverage experience and solidify Réal’s position as a market leader.”

Speaking about his association with Réal, Khan said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Dabur family and to be the face of Réal Bites, the latest offering from India’s favourite fruit juice brand, Réal. Réal Bites is set to tantalize taste buds with two delectable flavors: Peach and Pineapple. Each can of Réal Bites delivers the wholesome goodness of Réal fruit chunks, offering a refreshing and enjoyable drink that you don’t just drink, but drink and bite!”

Monisha Prasher, G.M. Marketing – Foods, Dabur India, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sara Ali Khan to the Réal family. We are confident that this association will further strengthen the brand and help us build a better connection with our consumers. Réal has provided fruit nutrition to millions of consumers for over more than 25 years and launch of Réal Bites is a testimonial of Réal’s commitment to provide superior fruit goodness to consumers and meeting the evolving preferences of our customers. Packaged in a contemporary 180ml can format, Réal Bites is priced at an affordable Rs.40, making it an ideal choice for consumers seeking a healthy and flavorful beverage option on-the-go.”