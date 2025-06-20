Dabur expands Réal Portfolio with ‘Réal Cheers’ cocktail mixers

New Delhi: Dabur India has announced its entry into the cocktail mixer segment with the launch of ‘Réal Cheers’, a new range under its packaged juice brand Réal. The product line includes four variants: Jamuntini, Green Apple Mojito, Ginger Ale, and Tonic Water.

The mixers are packaged in 250ml cans and are designed to offer convenience and flavour balance for at-home cocktail preparation. The company said the variants feature bold, vibrant packaging with caricature designs and are made using selected ingredients for taste consistency.

“With launch of Réal Cheers, we are excited to bring our signature quality and taste expertise to the world of cocktail mixers. Our mixers are designed to be versatile, easy to use and most importantly, delicious. Réal Cheers provide the perfect blend of convenience, quality and taste to elevate your cocktails,” said Monisha Prasher, General Manager, Marketing, Foods, Dabur India.

Mayank Kumar, Vice President, Marketing, Dabur India, commented, “At Réal, our goal is to continually innovate and cater to the evolving preferences of our consumers. With this launch, Réal continues to strengthen its position in the beverage category. The introduction of Réal Cheers not only broadens our product portfolio but also meets the changing consumer taste and preferences and will definitely connect with new modern consumers particularly millennials and Gen Z.”

The company has also rolled out a campaign around the launch, focusing on its expansion into the mixer category and its expertise in beverages.

The products are currently available through quick commerce platforms such as Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Big Basket, and Blinkit, with plans for wider retail availability.