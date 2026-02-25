New Delhi: Yaap Digital, a digital marketing, content and technology services company, will open its initial public offering (IPO) on February 25, 2026. The company plans to raise Rs 80.11 crore through the issue, with its shares proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange of India.

The public issue comprises 5,525,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The price band has been fixed at Rs 138 to Rs 145 per share. The anchor portion is scheduled to open on February 24, 2026, while the issue will close on February 27, 2026.

The allocation includes shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional investors, individual investors and a market maker.

According to the company, the net proceeds from the IPO will be used towards part payment for the proposed acquisition of GoZoop Online Private Limited, funding capital expenditure for the establishment of an AI-led short-form content production hub, meeting working capital requirements, potential unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Atul Jeevandharkumar Hegde, Managing Director of Yaap Digital, said, “As a digital-native marketing and technology company we have consistently focused on building integrated capabilities across data, AI-driven solutions, and content to serve the evolving needs of modern brands. Our strong client relationships, expanding geographic presence, and improving financial performance position us well for the next phase of scale.

The proposed IPO will enable us to accelerate our strategic priorities. The acquisition of GoZoop Online Private Limited is expected to strengthen our service portfolio and deepen our creative and digital capabilities, while investments in our AI-led short-form content production hub will enhance innovation and operational efficiency.”

Priyesh Jain, Director of Socradamus Capital, the book running lead manager to the issue, said, “Over the past few years, YAAP Digital Limited has evolved into a fully integrated digital marketing and technology platform operating within the fast-growing marketing and advertising industry, driven by creativity, data, and AI-led innovation.

Serving clients across diverse sectors including BFSI, FMCG, retail, e-commerce, technology, lifestyle, and entertainment. The IPO proceeds will also help strengthen the working capital base and pursue strategic growth opportunities as they arise.

We are delighted to partner with YAAP on its upcoming IPO and to support the company as it enters the next phase of expansion. We look forward to being part of their journey and to contributing to their continued growth and long-term value creation.”