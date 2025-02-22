ITV Network appoints Akshansh Yadav as Chief Product & Technology Officer for digital business

New Delhi: ITV Network has appointed Akshansh Yadav as Chief Product & Technology Officer for its digital business.

Yadav has over a decade of experience, having worked with ABP News, Zee News, and the India Today Group in the past.

He also brings to the table, his fintech and D2C experience basis his stint with Canara HSBC Insurance, where he was instrumental in launching their digital business in India as well as his experience working with Insurance Dekho and CarDekho.

As Chief Product & Technology Officer at IDPL (Zee Media), he spearheaded digital transformation initiatives that led to the launches of revamped WION News & Zee Business mobile applications along with the DNA site.



Yadav is a Computer Science Engineer from Rajasthan Technical University and holds an MBA from MICA. He also has a licentiate degree in Machine Learning from Harvard University.

Yadav said, "I am honoured to join ITV Network as the Chief Product & Technology Officer at such a pivotal time when digital media is evolving at a breakneck speed. My focus shall be on leveraging cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to create personalised content experiences that resonate with our audience. In an era where user engagement is paramount, I am excited to drive innovative solutions that shall not only enhance our offerings but also contribute to our growth and pivot us to the next orbit of success in the digital media landscape".

“Akshansh’s unique blend of media expertise and technological acumen will drive innovative solutions that elevate our audience's experience and strengthen our market position,” said Abhay Ojha, Chief Executive Officer for TV, Print, Digital & Sports League Business at ITV.

He further said, “His proven track record in digital transformation and AI will empower ITV Network to deliver personalised content experiences that resonate with our audience and elevate our digital strategy."